During its regular meeting Monday night, the Warren County Board of Commissioners tabled action on proposed revisions to the county’s courthouse use policy that would prohibit after-hours use by the public for special events. The board is scheduled to discuss the matter further during its Jan. 18 work session.
The board discussed proposed revisions to the courthouse use policy during its Oct. 19 work session.
Warren County Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock previously raised concerns about the county’s policy for using the courthouse building. During the October work session, she asked for use of the courtrooms after hours to be prohibited.
Blalock listed security as the primary concern, saying that during after-hours events, the main door is unlocked with no law enforcement officers there. She said that this situation poses the greatest danger.
Blalock added that the state is preparing to upgrade and add technology for the courtrooms. She also noted that the courthouse is not designed as an event venue with chairs, tables, audio/visual equipment. Courtroom staff are often asked to provide those articles and must rearrange their work spaces to accommodate non-judicial groups. Blalock also noted that many court-related articles must be locked up in preparation for public use.
Blalock and County Manager Vincent Jones told commissioners that other counties in the area do not allow the public to utilize courthouse space for events.
Jones emphasized that the proposed change does not impact Courthouse Square, which would remain available for use by the public for events.
During Monday night’s meeting, Dr. Cosmos George, president of the Warren County NAACP, expressed concerns about prohibiting the public to use the courthouse for after-hours events, saying that such action would not be acceptable in a county with few venues.
He added that a number of community organizations and university students have utilized the courthouse in the past. George requested that the courthouse remain public, but that a new application process be developed that would allow information to be provided in a more timely manner that would assist with the preparations process. He also asked that public forums about use of the courthouse be held before any decision is made.
As the board considered whether to take action on the proposed policy revisions, Board Vice Chairman Victor Hunt said that in the light of the public comments about the matter and phone calls he received over the past few days, he thought it would be best to table action for further review.
Board Chairman Tare “T” Davis told the board that he believed security to be the main concern regarding after-hours use of the courthouse.
Further discussion included suggesting that applicants wishing to utilize the courthouse be responsible for contacting the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about providing security.
When the board discusses the matter during its January work session, it will also consider use of courthouse restrooms by the public during events held on Courthouse Square.
Interim sheriff
Following a brief closed session, the board voted to appoint Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as interim sheriff from Dec. 1-4 at a salary of $82,500. He will officially take the oath of office as sheriff on Dec. 5.
Branche will succeed longtime Sheriff Johnny Williams, who did not seek re-election. The action to appoint an interim sheriff was necessary because Williams’ final day in office will be Nov. 30.
Special resolutions
The board adopted special resolutions recognizing November as both Native American Heritage Month and National Veterans and Military Families Month.
In a related matter, Commission Chairman Davis encouraged local residents to participate in Operation Green Light for Veterans. As part of the effort to increase local participation, the Warren County Veterans Services Office has distributed 300 green lights throughout the county. The office encourages community residents to use a green light outside their homes in recognition of veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.