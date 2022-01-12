The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces online Financials and the Markets for Specialty Vegetables workshops.
The session is available on the following dates:
• Jan. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Jan. 14 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Dr. Kathleen Liang, co-director of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems, will lead the workshop and share data collected from the specialty fruit and vegetable production at the Small Farm Unit. She will also discuss ways for farmers to engage with ethnic markets.
Each session will cover the same information. Interested participants may sign up for the day best for them.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financials-and-the-market-for-specialty-vegetables-registration-196127782477.
Those who need assistance may contact Reggie Stevenson, Small Farms liaison, at 252-257-3640 or email rrstevenson1@ncat.edu.
