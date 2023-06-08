Members of the John Graham High School gathered in Warrenton on Saturday for their 50-year class reunion.
The day began with a tour of their alma mater, now the home of Warren County Department of Social Services. Other activities included a tour of local points of interest and brunch.
Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Doris Kearney, Shirley Davis Steed, Carolyn Jones, Phyllis Tunstall, Sue Davis-Westmoreland and Phyllis Royal; second row: Alton Kearney and Doris Mushaw; third row: Cheryl Royster, Eva Brown, Susan Brown, Charmaine McKissick-Melton, Martina Williams and Rebecca Soloman; fourth row: Michael Perry, Ballard Jordan, Fenice Boyd, Tina Williams, Carolyn Tunstall and Diariece Jones; fifth row: Glenno Williams, Clarence Royster, Willie Thornton and Dexter Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.