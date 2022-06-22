Olivia Hyman of Oh Esthetics in downtown Warrenton is use to waking up clients who find that facials are so relaxing that they fall asleep. Clients — both women and men — may need a gentle nudge to know when their appointments are over, but they will leave relaxed and with radiant complexions.
That is just the experience that Hyman wants to provide as her business offers skins and body care with a pampering touch.
A Warren County native and resident of Oine, Hyman was always interested in the face, especially makeup. The daughter of Steve and Clementine Hyman, she grew up in Afton. She remembers that her mother always said that she admired women who were made up.
However, when she was ready to prepare for a career, there were still no schools in the area which focused solely on skin and body care. Hyman began the cosmetology program offered by Vance-Granville Community College in Henderson, but ended up leaving. She did return, and she earned her cosmetology license in 2006.
After a brief career focused on hair, Hyman moved to Charlotte, where she worked for a Fortune 500 company. She lived in Charlotte for about a year before returning to Warren County in 2007.
In August 2019, she realized her dream of enrolling in a school with a strong focus on esthetics. Hyman entered Elevate Salon Institute in Durham in October 2019 and finished in September 2020. She was licensed the same month.
She found career opportunities in the esthetics field before she became an entrepreneur, transforming her sunroom into what she described as a mini spa and began operating Oh Esthetics from home.
After building a strong client base, she realized another dream when she moved her business to downtown Warrenton. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location on June 2 and conducted a grand opening on June 10.
Oh Esthetics offers a range of skin and body care services that helping clients feel and look their best.
These include the facials that are proving to be so relaxing that clients quickly fall asleep. The basic facial includes the cleanse, tone and moisturize steps, with a deep cleanse, exfoliation and scalp manipulation. A customized facial adds additional steps based upon the client’s needs, such as scalp massage, décolleté message, hand massage and forearm massage.
If clients have questions about skin care, Hyman can make recommendations based upon their needs and order the products that clients select.
Other available services include back massage, waxing, brow and lash tinting, and ionic foot detox, among others. Hyman is making plans to offer additional services in the future, adding to the concept of total body care, from head to foot.
Her mother, a cosmetologist, will join the business in July to offer basic manicures and pedicures.
If you think only women would enjoy going to an esthetician, think again. Hyman has seen a growing number of men look to her business to help them look and feel their best. That clientele demographic has been growing so much that she offered Father’s Day specials this year.
Hyman has built a customer base that includes teenagers through older adults from Warren County, Henderson, Oxford and Lake Gaston.
She is both happy and grateful to be able to operate Oh Esthetics in her home county.
“Clients don’t have to drive to Raleigh or Durham,” Hyman said. “I offer quality service at a cheaper rate. I try to make my services affordable.”
Oh Esthetics, located at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, operates summer hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days per week by appointment only. Walk-in days will be added in the future. For more information or to make an appointment, call 252-879-0156 and leave a voice message, email Ohhiman29@outlook.com, go to Oh_Esthetic on Instagram, or book an appointment through www.Schedulicity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.