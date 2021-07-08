Just two candidates had filed for this fall’s Municipal Elections between the opening of the filing period on July 2 and press time on Tuesday.
Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner has filed for re-election. Aaron Ayscue has filed to serve a two-year term on the Warrenton Town Board.
In addition to the office of mayor, four seats on the Warrenton Town Board are up for election. Three of these seats are for typical four-year terms; however, one is a two-year term representing the unexpired term of Travis Packer, whose seat didn’t expire until the end of 2023.
Mark Wethington was appointed in November to fill Packer’s unexpired term. However, due to the timing of the appointment, state law 160A-63 indicated that Wethington could serve in Packer’s seat only until an elected successor took office in the coming election, or Wethington himself could run in that seat and, if elected, complete Packer’s remaining two years. Wethington can choose instead to seek a four-year term.
Warrenton Town Board members currently filling the four-year seats are Kimberly Harding, Mary Hunter and Edna Scott, who was appointed in March to fill the unexpired term of Tom Hardy. Hardy’s seat was due to expire at the end of the year.
In Norlina, candidates will be able to file for the office of mayor currently held by Wayne Aycock, and five seats on the town board currently held by Dennis Carrington, Roger Jackson, Claude O’Hagan, Tyrone Simes and Charles Smiley.
In Macon, the office of mayor and five seats on the town board are up for election. The current mayor is Carroll Harris, and five town commissioners are John H. Boyd, Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan and Wanda Thompson.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 16.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
