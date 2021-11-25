The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly meeting on Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
LGA President Brian Goldsworthy will provide an LGA Year in Review.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees — Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, and Lake Clean-Up — are working on.
In addition, there will be time allotted on the agenda for the public to present late-related concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email or info@lakegastonassoc.com.
