A pocket park at the intersection of Macon and Main streets in downtown Warrenton will bring new life in coming months to the site of a devastating fire that destroyed Milano’s Italian Restaurant last spring.
Preservation Warrenton will receive the now empty lot from owner James C. Harris, Jr. as a donation, Robert Davie, the nonprofit’s president said. Harris purchased the lot following the late May fire.
“Once again, property owners, the citizens of Warrenton and various organizations demonstrate that they can pull together to beautify the town,” said Davie, who is also the town of Warrenton’s administrator. “It takes resources and effort from multiple fronts to achieve good results, and we should be proud of ourselves.”
The cost to develop the park is estimated at $20,000, with Preservation Warrenton funding half and the remainder anticipated from donations.
Davie said that a landscape architect has designed the park’s curved walkway to begin at an old terrazzo floor entrance, a surviving remnant of the building that had stood facing Main Street since 1920.
The walkway will lead to a 24-foot-diameter circular patio having an 18-inch-high seat wall on one side. Lawn areas and plantings will offer green space, a living wall of arborvitae will separate the park from an adjoining building, and picnic tables will allow for additional seating. Shade sails are being considered to provide sun protection.
At the Main Street corner, 25 feet of the property will be left undeveloped, Davie said, for future widening of East Macon Street to allow more space for large trucks turning at the intersection.
Park upkeep will be shared between the nonprofit and the town of Warrenton.
Preservation Warrenton, a 501(c)3, has already begun a letter-writing campaign seeking contributions for the project. To make a tax-deductible donation, write to: Preservation Warrenton, PO Box 944, Warrenton, NC 27589.
For more information, contact any board member of Preservation Warrenton.
