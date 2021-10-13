Community artists highlight their talents by adding designs to the “Warrenton” mural on the scaffolding outside LegacyWorks Studio in downtown Warrenton. The design and the emphasis that the word “art” can be found in the name of the county seat showcases the importance of the arts in Warren County and beyond. In a related matter, the Warren County Board of Education recently adopted a proclamation recognizing the importance of the arts in education.
