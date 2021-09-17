The following members were presented with certificates and pins denoting their years of service at a recent meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for key women educators. They have given a total of 365 years of service to DKG. Pictured, from the left, are Dr. Sylvia Alston (35 years), Crystal Brantley (35 years), Danylu Hundley (35 years), Shirley White (50 years), Jill Coleman (20 years), Loree Harris (20 years) and Sheila Robertson (5 years). Not pictured: Mary Catherine Harris (40 years), Brenda Holloman (40 years), Brenda Fuller (35 years), Paula Aycock (30 years), Laura Kearney (30 years), Karen Paynter (15 years) and Donna Liles (10 years).
