The Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee urges local businesses, organizations and individuals to join its efforts to clean up the community as it has designed March as litter sweep month.
Committee Chairwoman Debbie Formyduval said that litter is a problem in many areas, regardless of county and state borders, and encouraged Warren County residents to do all they can to help keep their “backyard” looking its best.
“We are basically asking everyone to do their part to make it better,” she said. “We want people to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
Formyduval said that the committee mailed more than 200 letters to Warren County residents involved with the Adopt-A-Highway, local churches and civic clubs to encourage them to participate in litter sweep efforts this month.
County employees, area churches and others have shown that they are up to the challenge. Formyduval said that on March 1 alone, 275 trash collection bags were given out from the Warren County Board of Elections Office in Warrenton, where people can go to pick up litter-collection supplies.
However, much more needs to be done to make Warren County look its best, she added. Formyduval hopes that local residents, businesses, the faith-based community and local organizations will join forces to clean up the area. She said that by picking up litter, the community can be proactive and help local Department of Transportation workers who already have their hands full clearing brush and debris.
Supplies, including trash collection bags, gloves, safety vests and pickup sticks are available at the board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. Formyduval encourages those with large volunteer groups to call in advance at 252-257-2114 so that boxes of supplies can be prepared. She asks all volunteers to provide information about the road that they are picking up for the committee’s records. After a litter pickup project is finished, volunteers may call the local DOT office at 252-257-3938 for a collection truck to be provided.
Formyduval said that this time of year is ideal for removing litter — it’s not too cold and the grass is not very tall, making it easier to see the trash that needs to be picked up.
She noted that the sight of litter along roadways has an impact on the county as a whole and local towns in everything from tourism to economic development.
“It sends a message when (an area) is not clean,” Formyduval said.
As much as she wants the Warren County community to help clean up litter along local roadways, Formyduval wishes even more that people would not litter in the first place. She recommends that everyone keep bags in their vehicles to hold trash until they can return home and dispose of it in a trashcan or recycling bin.
Formyduval hopes that seeing other people picking up litter along local roadways will encourage other members of the community to join the effort. She is grateful for the response so far, and hopes that March will be a productive time in the effort to keep Warren County beautiful.
“We care about Warren County and want to see us be the very best we can be,” Formyduval said. “I am thankful to the ones who have stepped up to the plate, forming teams and working closely with our group.”
When the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee mailed letters to local churches about the litter sweep effort, 25-30 letters were returned as undeliverable. The committee asks churches that did not receive letters to call the Warren County Board of Elections Office at 252-257-2114 to update their contact information. Individuals, businesses, churches and organizations that would like more information about the project should call the same number.
