A collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Planning Progam, Warren County and a local working group is designed to help local businesses learn from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prepare for similar situations in the future.
The collaboration is part of the Community Economic Recovery and Resiliency Initiative which the Rural Planning Program launched earlier this year to help small towns and rural communities recover from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and become more resilient.
Warren County was one of two North Carolina counties and 10 communities to participate in the initial phase of the program. According to program information, CERRI can offer the following services to assist participating communities:
• Analysis of current economic conditions and opportunities
• Training and capacity building
• Formulation of implementation strategies
• Project development and implementation assistance
• Economic development assistance and technical support
Charla Duncan, Warren County community and economic development director and senior assistant to the county manager, said that local government leaders, representatives of the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and Vance-Granville Community College have begun meeting to identify what local businesses and the area workforce need to be better prepared for the future and to discuss strategies to provide assistance.
“If a major issue comes up, they can learn from the obstacles they faced during COVID-19 and can move forward,” she said.
In order to provide the group and the state with a better idea of what they need, Warren County business owners are encouraged to complete a survey that can be accessed at: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/zTKqyy. The link will expire on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Duncan encouraged all local businesses to participate, whether they operate from a brick-and-mortar storefront, are based out of the home, or from a truck. The survey asks questions that range from the type of business to their concerns looking toward the future, such as applying for business loans and whether they could be forced to close permanently.
“It will gauge how impacted they were from COVID and how they are working to build back,” Duncan said.
She noted that local efforts are still in the initial phase, but the information generated from working group meetings and the business survey will help Warren County business owners ready themselves for the next major situation that could harm the local economy.
“The state will provide a set of strategies to build back resiliencies,” Duncan said.
