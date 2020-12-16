Just one month after appointing a new member to complete its ranks following the fall resignation of Commissioner Travis Packer, who moved from the county, the Warrenton Town Board has another vacancy.
Commissioner Tom Hardy resigned Monday night at the conclusion of regular business of the board’s monthly meeting. A new code of conduct from the N.C. Magistrates Association now prohibits magistrates from holding elected office, he said.
Hardy is employed as chief magistrate for Warren County. His seat on the Warrenton board expires next year.
“I’ve enjoyed working with everybody I’ve served with,” said Hardy, who was first elected to the town board in 2013.
“You’ve done an excellent job as a commissioner,” Mayor Walter Gardner responded.
Hardy, who was participating in Monday’s meeting via Zoom teleconference, signed off as discussion began regarding how to move forward.
Commissioner Mary Hunter noted that when Packer’s seat was filled last month, the nomination and voting process was perceived by some members of the public as being a board decision made in advance behind closed doors and a “set up, which it was not.”
“I’m not sure they (the public) were aware we had all had these (candidate) forms sent to us, that we had time to deliberate (individually),” she said.
Hunter suggested a more formal nomination process that would allow for multiple candidates, rather than a rushed one with immediate voting, which is what took place when Packer’s seat was filled with only one nominee considered.
Town Administrator Robert Davie said he had contacted several municipalities regarding options for filling vacancies and found that the board can follow any process it wants as long as nothing is done in closed session.
North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law does not allow public bodies, such as the town board, to consider the qualifications or appointment of a member of the public body except in an open meeting. Final action on the appointment also has to take place during an open meeting.
Commissioner Mark Wethington, one of five town residents who expressed interest in Packer’s board seat and the eventual appointee, said the process needed greater transparency.
After further discussion on filling the vacancy and voting procedures, commissioners decided that the other town residents who had expressed interest in the previous board opening — John Mooring, Carolyn Spain, Deborah Speer and Nat White — would be contacted to determine their interest. Also, other Warrenton residents who live within the town limits may apply.
Statements of Interest to Serve and any other documents are due at Warrenton Town Hall by Jan. 8. The town board plans to make an appointment at its Feb. 8 monthly meeting.
For Statements of Interest and more information on the application process, contact Town Administrator Robert Davie at 252-257-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.