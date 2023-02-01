A fellowship enabling North Carolina Central University Mass Communications majors to work in Duke University communications offices each summer has been named in honor of Warren County resident Dr. S. Charmaine McKissick-Melton.
This year marks the 16th year of the program, which was named the Charmaine McKissick-Melton Communications Fellowship in July 2022.
“It was a very pleasant surprise,” McKissick-Melton said. “It was a big honor.”
Meet Dr. McKissick-Melton
Dr. McKissick Melton is the daughter of the late Floyd B. McKissick, founder of Soul City, and Evelyn Williams McKissick and resides in the community today.
She recently retired as an associate professor and former interim chair of the Department of Mass Communication at North Carolina Central University, where she received the NCCU Teaching Excellence Award in May 2011 and The Board of Governors Teaching Excellence Award in May 2017.
During 1993-1996, McKissick-Melton was a Lyman T. Johnson Research Teaching Fellow working on a Ph.D. in Communications at The University of Kentucky. In 1992, she was awarded the Coca-Cola Minority Fellowship at the University of Notre Dame, where she taught the course, “The Civil Rights Movement and Beyond.” She notes that as a youngest daughter of the late Judge Floyd B. McKissick, Sr., an attorney and civil rights leader, she grew up in the midst of the civil rights movement.
McKissick-Melton returned from leave in 1996 at Bennett College in Greensboro as an associate professor and former chairperson of the Department of Journalism & Media Studies. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television and Film from The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and her Master’s in Speech Communication at Northern Illinois University.
In 2020, she self-published “Love Letters to Magnolia: Correspondence from Ernest a Black WWI Soldier.” The book tells the story of an African American Soldier fighting during WWI through letters addressed to his sweetheart back home.
McKissick worked in the communications industry for 10 years in radio and television sales and management.
She is married to Tyrone Melton, a UniServ director with the North Carolina Association of Educators. She has two adult sons, Maceo and Daniel Kemp.
McKissick Melton is currently working on the biography of her late father, of which he wrote several chapters.
A growing fellowship
McKissick-Melton said that the Fellowship began in 2007 with seven students and has grown incrementally from there. So far, the largest number of participating students over a single summer has been 20.
While the Fellowship existed about a year before McKissick-Melton arrived at North Carolina Central University, she established the Boot Camp component of the program. The program, typically running from January-March, prepares students for interviews by covering a range of topics from dressing for success to resume writing.
The Fellowship description indicates that interviews for this year’s potential Fellows will be held in the first week of March with work beginning in late May. Fellows receive a compensation of $17 per hour for 200 hours, or eight-10 weeks.
McKissick-Melton said that Fellows from North Carolina Central work in a range of departments at Duke University. In the past, these have include the Center for Documentary Studies, Bolch Judicial Institute, Environmental Law and Policy Clinic, Faith and Leadership, Duke Community Affairs, Duke Health-News and Communications, Duke Health-Public Marketing, Duke Health-Physician Marketing, Global Health Institute, Children’s Hospital Development, Social Science Research Institute, Sanford School of Public Policy, Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions, Learning Innovation, Office of Information Technology, Office of Undergraduate Education and University Communications.
McKissick-Melton said that Fellows essentially serve as the journalists for the departments where they work. Roles could involve anything from marketing to multimedia. The Fellows’ work will be featured in Duke publications and possibly beyond — potentially at the national news level. These published works will become part of a portfolio which, along with the professional reference, will help students advance their careers.
The Fellowship is open to all NCCU Mass Communications majors.
“I loved the concept that it is open to everyone,” McKissick-Melton said. “The cream will rise to the top.”
McKissick-Melton is grateful for everyone who was involved with the Fellowship during her tenure at NCCU. She feels that the program is in good hands with Internship Coordinator Brett Chambers, who began working with McKissick-Melton in her second year in that position.
In her retirement, McKissick-Melton remains active with the Fellowship program in a role that she describes as that of a “friend and volunteer.” She was scheduled to be a speaker during Boot Camp this year and will be returning during the final interview process.
For McKissick-Melton, these connections with students remain important. Students continue to come up to her when she is attending a Fellowship event.
“I felt uplifted,” she said.
