Just one case was disposed during the Nov. 29 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Case Management Court.
The following pleas were entered as Judge Cynthia K. Sturges presided:
• Thomas Cabbagestalk, pleas of guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious restraint; sentenced to 11-23 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction; restitution and attorney fee to be civil judgments; ordered to have no contact with the victim; recommend that defendant receive all medications prescribed; recommend work release.
All other cases were continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.