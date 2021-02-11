Historically, the church has been the center of family life and the source of spiritual, political, and educational development in the Colored—Negro—Black—African American community. In our struggles, pain, sorrow, and yes, joy, we have looked to the Word of God to find freedom from the slavery of sin as well as for humanization and liberation in the midst of horrid social and economic realities.
With the re-examination of the nature, function, and role of the church in the African American community, we are reminded of the ways our identity has been misrepresented in formal teachings. The church is the place where we nurture and teach our children about their black heritage and its relationship to the Christian faith, the black struggle in America, and the importance of hard work. Spiritual formation is based on such teaching, as found in Prov. 22:6:
“Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Carter G. Woodson, in “Mis-Education of the Negro,” said, “Real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better.” Throughout the history of African Americans in America (American history, that is), the church provided the inspiration for our people to reach our full potential by doing the very thing we had otherwise been taught we could not do.
In the Land of Opportunity, disparities across race, gender, class, and wealth distribution have caused a growing number of Americans, especially populations in communities of color, to be left behind. As a result, there has been a breakdown in the black family. Increasingly, more households are headed by women. Many black boys (and girls) grow up without male role models. Because of social and economic injustice, black families disproportionately live in poverty and face disparities in healthcare. Drugs and illicit behaviors have infested many black communities. High school graduation rates are low, and illiteracy is high. The struggle continues over civil rights and voting rights that are the cornerstone of our democracy, regard for black lives, the criminal justice system, and the list goes on.
Through all of this, the church — the center of community life in the African American Community — has struggled to remain relevant. It is good to know that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice” (Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.).
The African American community is rising up (upward mobility) and raising up leaders/leadership to grasp the hope and promise that is America: “That all men are created equal, that
they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…” With rights comes accountability. We are accountable for teaching our children that the fear of failure is not because of a lack of intelligence or the color of their skin, but a lack of knowledge, discipline, and vision. Psalm 78 provides a clear message for our children: “Listen, so you can hear my instructions. I will speak plainly in a parable so you can understand. I will teach you some
important things, some hidden things that our ancestors told us, things others don’t want you to know about your past — about how the Lord kept His people through it all. Knowing these things will help you understand the importance of our people and the valuable contributions they made to the human race. Listen, and you will learn biblical teachings and God’s purpose for your lives. You will be empowered with the skills necessary to lead for a lifetime. Lest you forget, you will make your own mark in your community and make this world a better place to live.”
The church continues to train and empower teachers and preachers to equip the saints for Christian development and growth (Eph. 4:11-12): Teaching and training that are grounded in sound doctrine; that integrate biblical knowledge, spiritual education, and pedagogy; and that reflect the uniqueness of becoming and being Christians in the midst of the black experience in
America and in the African American community. Most of all, the church teaches us to never give up until the experiences of our past and present are met with a societal transformation that reflects God’s salvific work.
Finally, we know that even with a firm spiritual background, a rich African American heritage, and the best education reform, without a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ, we are still lost and we can never be free. “One day when the glory comes, it will be ours, it will be ours,” (Common and John Legend). The glory that’s coming is the model for the church that both honors God and addresses the black experience. That kind of glory gives us voice and empowers a people to join hands in unity with all of God’s people, regardless of race, color, creed, or religion. “Then justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream” (Amos 5:24).
That kind of glory calls us to a life of praxis and discipleship. It embraces God as the God of “our weary years, God of our silent tears. Thou who has brought us thus far on the way; thou who has by Thy might led us into the light, keep us forever in the path, we pray…Shadowed beneath Thy hand, may we forever stand, true to our God, true to our native land” (James W. Johnson).
