Editor’s note: The following came in too late to appear in the July 5 print edition.
On Sunday, July 9, at 11a.m., Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate in worship, and the youth of the church will be in charge of the service. Pastor Rickie Bell will bring the word.
The meeting ID is 628 414 9103 with password 452571. The phone innumber is: +1-646-558-8656 (meeting ID 628 414 9103 and password 452571).
All church contact information is on the Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page and www.jordanhillmissionarybaptistchurch.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.