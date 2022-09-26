Warrenton police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside Roxie’s Sports Bar in Warrenton over the weekend.
According to Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, two people were injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. When Sergeant M. Oakley arrived on scene, he found a male victim, around the age of 21, lying on the ground. This victim was transported for medical treatment by Warren County Emergency Medical Services.
At some point during this time, the Warren County Communications Center informed Oakley that they had received a call that another victim related to the shooting incident was at Maria Parham Medical Center in Henderson with injuries.
Both victims reside outside of Warren County, Lane said, and it is unclear at this time the extent of injuries of either victim.
One victim was transported via medical helicopter for treatment.
Lane said that the shooting appears to have happened in the street adjacent to Roxie’s, and that the investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made, but there is one potential suspect, Lane said.
Prior incidents
Police have responded to multiple incidents related to Roxie’s, a private club at 109 S. Hall Street, including an exchange of gunfire between a vehicle on South Hall Street and people outside the bar that resulted in two juveniles being shot earlier this year; a pistol-whipping in June involving patrons from Roxie’s; and a January murder at Speedway across the street and the suspect’s confession that the only reason for being in town from Henderson was to go to Roxie’s.
The town of Warrenton, in a letter emailed June 27 to Missy Welch, director of programming with the state ABC Commission, outlined these and other issues related to the sports bar and asked that the Commission revoke Roxie’s ABC permits.
