Editor's note: This begins a series of articles which will continue each week this month.
Public health is at work every day in Warren County championing the health of all our residents. April 3-8 is National Public Health Week. Several activities have been planned to celebrate and honor local public health staff for the work they do to improve health outcomes for our residents.
Dr. Margaret Brake, health director, said that the health department strives to provide equitable access to all of our programs and services. Our mission is to provide services to improve and protect the health of our citizens. We accomplish this mission through a variety of programs, policies and services that range from immunizations for our youngest patients, prenatal care for expecting moms, restaurant inspections, nutrition education, chronic disease management, such as diabetes classes, and healthcare for our homebound patients.
Public health teams operate medical clinics that provide healthcare, information and services to help keep individuals and our communities safe. These include partnerships to offer community testing and vaccination clinics, collaboratives to address mental health conditions and substance misuse, trauma, homelessness, healthy food access, interpersonal violence and other social determinants of health.
Warren County Health Department staff help people access basic needs, such as making sure your water is safe to drink, your food is safe to eat, and testing your soil to protect the land, said Dr. Elton Brown, chair of the Warren County Board of Health. Our public health team supports healthier pregnancies and babies through our maternal and child health programs. They also promote healthy living/wellness through community health education and exercise programs.
Public health saves money, improves our quality of life, helps children thrive and reduces human suffering. Dr. Brake declared that the Warren County Health Department is committed to making our community the healthiest it can be.
We are North Carolina Public Health. To learn more, contact the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185 and follow us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.