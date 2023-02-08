Warren County Health Department is completing its four-year Community Health Assessment, which is a tool used to identify key health needs and issues through data collection.
As a part of that process, community members are asked to complete a Community Health Opinion Survey, which is a set of questions related to personal behaviors, risks, health goals, and priorities, as well as overall health. The Community Health Opinion Survey questions are formed by a diverse representation of community citizens, businesses and key stakeholders.
The purpose of this assessment survey is to learn more about the health and quality of life of Warren County residents. The results from the surveys will be used to help develop plans for addressing major health and community issues in Warren County.
All information will be confidential, and respondents’ opinion and answer choices will not be linked to them in any way.
This health assessment tool provides a way for communities to voice any unmet health needs or concerns. It is important to have this survey tool to collect data from the community as it helps Warren County Health Department and other county agencies with areas of improvement. This will allow Warren County to determine what social determinants of health the community prioritizes.
The survey can be found on the county website at www.warrencountync.com, Warren County Health Department Facebook page, and at https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/lMyK41pb. Printed copies are available for pick-up at the Warren County Health Department.
