Warren County native Daymond Milam, who operates Solutions Accounting, Tax & Consulting, LLC on South Hall Street in Warrenton, has always dreamed of giving back to his home community, especially in providing activities for children and youth.
That dream came true in late September with the opening of Play’d Out, an arcade next door to his accounting business which features everything from the classic games of the 1980s to today’s favorites.
“As a child, I remember that (Warrenton) Mayor Walter Gardner had an arcade,” Milam said. “I got my quarters and went to play Pac-Man.”
He treasured memories of playing games like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and the others that became arcade favorites with the children and teens of the 1980s. After opening Solutions Accounting in 2018, a conversation with local youth brought those memories flooding back.
Milam said that he saw some kids bouncing basketballs and asked them what they did for fun. They replied that they often went to the John Graham gym in Warrenton to play basketball, but that was about it. That conversation inspired Milam to open Play’d Out.
“Not only is it a place to play for kids, but it is also the coolest waiting room for the accounting firm,” he said.
Milam described the September opening as more of a “soft opening” to help spread the word about the arcade. He considers Play’d Out as an investment in the community and has utilized funds from his accounting business to help make the arcade possible. Since September, he has allowed customers to play free of charge and plans to continue this for a while longer.
Milam thinks that it is important to offer children and youth access to the gaming systems that might be out of the budget for many families.
“A lot of children were not able to get them for Christmas,” Milam said. “With the average game system costing over $1,000, how can the average parent afford it?”
He chose the name “Play’d Out” with the idea of a worn-out child combined with the ideas of fun and vintage.
The arcade features everything from vintage machines with games from the 1980s to PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox X. That means that players can try their hand at classics like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Frogger and Centipede and today’s favorites like Call of Duty, the Madden series and, coming soon, Fortnite.
Milam found the vintage machines at auctions and by “scavenging” online, he said.”
Assisting customers at Play’d Out are Game Masters John Powell and Junior Game Masters Michael Holtzmann and Jeff Harris.
Milam said that the arcade draws a combination of children, teens and adults. The adults often comment that they used to play a certain game or remember the days of arcades, he said.
Customers have included Warren County residents, along with people from Wake Forest, Franklinton and as far away as Richmond, Va.
“I am excited to see (the arcade) becoming a destination,” Milam said. “People come here with their kids, and they can visit other businesses in town.”
He plans to offer after-school tutoring and a mentorship programs at the arcade, and to partner with local churches to offer the space for Bible study and other activities.
So far, the arcade has been the sight of birthday and Christmas parties, meetings of community organizations and churches, and children’s parties.
In the future, Milam plans to add more pinball machines and a 120-inch drop-down projection screen. Play’d Out will also host pinball tournaments.
Coming in the spring will be outdoor activities such as cornhole and, potentially, bounce houses.
Milam is happy that he is able to provide fun for all ages in the local area.
“I’m excited to give back to Warrenton,” he said. “My mission is to give back to where I grew up.”
Play’d Out is located at 109 S. Hall St., Warrenton, next to Solutions Accounting, Tax & Consulting, LLC. The arcade is open from 5-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 252-257-3119.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.