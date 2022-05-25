Warren County incumbents were the big winners of the May 17 primary election, retaining seats on the board of county commissioners and board of elections.
According to data from the Warren County Board of Elections, a total of 3,926 of Warren County’s 13,068 registered voters cast ballots this year.
Many of them took advantage of One Stop Early Voting, when 1,901 Warren County voters cast their ballots.
“That almost doubled what we anticipated, based on 2018,” county Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said.
The only local race in which change was guaranteed was that for sheriff of Warren County. Sheriff Johnny Williams did not seek re-elected after serving seven terms for a total of 27 years.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Major John Branche was elected to succeed Williams as sheriff. According to unofficial results, Branche received a total of 2,334 votes (or 74.07 percent). Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes received 817 votes (or 25.93 percent).
Warren County Commissioner Victor Hunt was re-elected to his seat on the county board representing District 3. According to unofficial results, Hunt received a total of 1,795 votes (or 57.87 percent). Barbara Espinosa received 956 votes (or 30.82 percent), and John Bullock received 351 votes (or 11.32 percent).
For Warren County Board of Education District 1, incumbent Victoria Lehman received 3,493 votes (or 98.15 percent). There were also 66 write-in votes.
For Warren County Board of Education District 2, incumbent Linda Byrd-Russ received 3,427 votes (or 98.28 percent). There were 60 write-in votes.
For Warren County Board of Education District 4, incumbent Ebony Talley-Brame received 3,414 votes (or 98.67 percent). There were 46 write-in votes.
The Warren County Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) to conduct the following activity in preparation for canvassing:
• Review and approve mail absentee ballots received by May 20 that will be added to election night returns.
• Review, approve and tabulate approved provisional ballots.
• Hear a report of the hand-to-eye count conducted on Monday, May 23, for Fishing Creek and Sixpound precincts.
• Review any other related election materials in preparation for canvass.
The meeting may be accessed via Zoom with meeting ID 851 5955 6958 and passcode 968716.
The canvass for the Primary Election will be May 27 at 11 a.m.
