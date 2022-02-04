Congestive heart failure affects 200,000 Americans each year.
It’s a chronic condition in which your heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should.
In honor of American Heart Month, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will offer a virtual program allowing participants to learn the symptoms, treatment options and prevention.
The virtual community outreach education talk will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, noon. Visit vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link.
The presentation will be given by Theresa Griles, a nurse educator at VCU Health CMH. A resident of Charlotte County, Va., she has been a nurse for 37 years — 16 at VCU Health CMH and 21 in a hospital in South Boston, Va.
Griles earned her nursing degree from Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Chamberlain University.
The talk will last about 20 minutes, and you will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end.
This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health CMH’s website and Facebook page so more people can benefit from hearing the information.
