President Patrick Raiford of the Rotary Club of Warrenton announced that the Warrenton Rotary Club will be co-sponsors with the Town of Warrenton again this year to host the annual Warren County Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.
Parade entries will line up at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and will follow the traditional route north on Main Street to Ridgeway Street.
Following the parade, there will be a Christmas Tree lighting at the Courthouse followed by visits with Santa.
Raiford encouraged anyone wishing to participate to obtain and complete applications, which can be picked up at Tar Heel Tire Sales and Service, or downloaded from the Town of Warrenton Facebook page. The applications will outline the parade and safety guidelines each entry will be expected to follow.
In keeping with Rotary International’s theme of “Imagine Rotary,” the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade will be “Imagine Christmas Cheer.” Each entry will be encouraged to show their Christmas cheer as they decorate floats and vehicles.
Following an off year in 2020, the parade came back in 2021. “We had a wonderful turnout last year, and we hope to do it again this year,” Raiford said.
