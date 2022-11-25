Ladies from the Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry gathered on Thursday, Nov. 17, for their Thanksgiving celebration.
The ladies prayed, had good food, played games, won prizes, celebrated their November birthday with Cora Fogg, and enjoyed a poem written by Sophia Jefferson
Pictured above, from the left, are, front row: Gert Downey, Maretha Williams, Ann Jones, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Margaret Alexander, Cora Fogg, Dr. Angela Powell, Ruby Downey and Vivian Jean Joseph; back row: Arvella Scott, Rebecca Solomon, Minister Mary Terry and Elder Sophia Jefferson. At right, Cora Fogg is recognized for her November birthday.
The group's December gathering is finalized. They will meet at the Wilson Brothers restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11:30 a.m. for holiday food, fun, games, ugly sweater contest, secret Santa and other activities.
