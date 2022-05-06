The band Special Occasion will be helping the WCTS-NWHS Alumni celebrate 100 years since the school began. The theme for the celebration is “Celebrating 100 Years of Community Involvement.”
Warren County Training School opened in September of 1922. The school was the first public high school in the county for African Americans. Students from as far away as Maryland came and boarded with community families to obtain an education. In 1959, the school’s name changed to North Warren High School. During the life of the school, it has always had a focus on empowering the community and positively impacting families. The Alumni Association has continued this focus.
The last high school graduating class was the Class of 1969. Then the school became a middle school, and later an elementary school. Ultimately, the school closed its doors for good in 1991.
The Alumni Association is calling for all graduates, attendees and friends from all eras of the school to come and help them celebrate. A fish fry will be help on the campus in the cafeteria on Friday, May 27, starting at 5 p.m. The celebration continues on Saturday, May 28, with the Gala event held at the Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center starting at 5 p.m. This event will include a catered meal, program and dance with music from the band Special Occasion.
Tickets for the fish fry/barbecue are $20, and Gala tickets are $55. For tickets, contact Martina Williams at 252-456-2635 or Reginald Hinton at 252-432-2684. Tickets for the fish fry are available up to the date of the event, but tickets for the Gala are available only until May 14 so that an accurate count can be given to the caterer.
