Turning Point Community Development Corporation and Oasis of Hope Ministries will host Community Day 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The free event, sponsored by WellCare of North Carolina and PNC, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature over 20 community vendors. The event address is 2495 US 1/158 Hwy., Henderson.
Community Day serves as a day for the communities of Warren, Vance, Franklin and Granville to come together for a day of family fun activities, community vendors and educational resources. It will feature local vendors, food trucks, music, live performances, giveaways, free haircuts for kids, a bounce house, and more. Turning Point CDC will be giving away 120 backpacks filled with school supplies to youth who attend. There is no entrance fee; however, food truck refreshments will be available for purchase.
Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries, whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties of North Carolina. They provide programming across four key areas: education, health and wellness, economic development, and community engagement.
