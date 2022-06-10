Chapel Hill Baptist Church honors area graduates during Youth Day Service on Sunday. Elder Shondra Jordan brought the message from 1 Samuel 17:45-52, and the church was packed with youth from several schools in Warren County, Johnston County, Wake County and other surrounding counties. The graduates were recognized Sunday with awards, gifts and certificates, and afterwards the youth were given a cookout on the church grounds. Pictured, from the left, are the Rev. Maggie Stinnett, pastor; Omani Stevenson, headed to FSU; Jayla Johnson and Iris Powell, both headed to WCHS; Parrish Joyner, headed to Selma Middle School; Carl Black, Jr., headed to Wake County Middle School; and Rev. Cheryl Stith, associate minister, CHBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.