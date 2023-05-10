The town of Warrenton’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 increases the tax rate by 3 cents per $100 valuation to 68 cents per $100 valuation. From fiscal year 2018 through the current fiscal year, the tax rate had held steady at 65 cents per $100 valuation.
Town Administrator Robert Davie presented the proposed budget during the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday night. He reported that the General Fund budget for FY 2023-24 is proposed to be $1.50 million, an increase of $20,293 from the current fiscal year’s budget after deducting a one-time appropriation of $50,000 for the purchase of land for municipal parking. Davie also said that American Rescue Plan funds slightly skewed the current General Fund budget.
As it has in other areas of the state and country, inflation has had a significant impact on the cost of goods and services for the town of Warrenton.
“Despite paying attention to areas for identifiable savings, the primary causes for the rise in operating costs are inflation in the cost of goods and services and a cost-of-living increase,” Davie said, adding that an increase in taxes was proposed for this reason.
He said that inflation, insurance and cost-of-living adjustments have also affected the Water Sewer Fund and the Waste-Water Fund, with increases in revenues and expenditures of $17,543 and $56,742, respectively.
The proposed budget includes a 3 percent across-the-board increase in salaries for town employees, at the recommendation of the town’s Finance Committee, to offset inflation, which has averaged 6.75 percent over the last two years, he added.
The proposed budget also continues the Frontier Warren project, which has been a partnership with Warren County and the Research Triangle Foundation. However, the county committee two years of funding and will not continue financial support going forward due to the change in use of the building at 140 S. Main St., Warrenton, from co-working space to a grocery store. Therefore, the town of Warrenton plans to seek grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture for ongoing operation.
Davie noted that Warrenton has $32,000 in unspent or unassigned ARP funds out of a total received of $264,000.
The proposed budget appropriates $21,737 from fund balance, or cash reserves. Davie indicated that until the revaluation in fiscal year 2024-25, fund balance is needed in lieu of additional tax increases. He indicated that Warrenton remains in good financial condition.
“The budget maintains the town’s healthy financial condition with an unrestricted fund balance of an estimated $894,863, which is 59 percent of General Fund expenditures,” Davie said.
There are no proposed increases in the water and sewer monthly rate. However, a $4 per month increase in the solid waste fee is proposed.
Davie said that no vehicle or equipment purchases are planned for fiscal year 2023-24. However, purchases described as significant will be needed in upcoming years. Davis indicated that Warrenton will seek USDA grant funds, as is the practice.
Unfunded priorities in the General Fund were listed as follows:
• Implementation of the Streetscape Plan
• Placement of utilities underground
• Stand-on skid steer for street, park and cemetery
• Leaf vacuum to replace current 19-year-old vacuum
• Backhoe to replace current, more than 19-year-old backhoe
• Replacement of three personal computers in the Police Department
Areas of need in the Waste Water Treatment Fund to be addressed through ongoing grant applications to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are as follows:
• Replace four rotors and drivetrains at the Wastewater Treatment Plant
• Clean out oxidation ditch at WWTP
• Building addition for administration at WWTP
• Rehabilitate tertiary filter building and convert to ultraviolet light for disinfection
• Install screen at septage receiving station
The board will have several other areas to consider before adopting a final budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The proposed budget does not include the planned contribution of $10,000 to the Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum nonprofit organization. In addition, the board voted Monday night to make needed upgrades to the town’s server at an estimated cost of $12,240 for the server and support.
