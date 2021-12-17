The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its November regular meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren County Middle School: Frances Crump, Child Nutrition assistant; Central Office, John Milliner-Williams, chief operations officer; Districtwide: Martha Perry, Child Nutrition substitute; Vaughan Elementary School: Tonya Simpson, Child Nutrition manager, and Jaelen Williams, Physical Education teacher; Maintenance: Gregory Tharrington, Maintenance director; Northside K-8 School: Chandra White Cummings, online Math facilitator.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside: instructional/ Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach and instructional assistant; Vaughan: third-grade and Exceptional Children teachers; WCMS: seventh-grade teacher, Career & Technical Education Business teacher and school counselor; Warren County High School: Career& Technical Education Trade & Industry teacher, assistant principal and Social Studies teacher; Warren Early College High School: data manager/administrative assistant; Central Office: Career & Technical Education director, director of Secondary Education, chief academic officer, two social workers, two school nurses, English Language Learner day tutor and chief finance officer.
