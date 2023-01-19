Arrest report clarification: The Sheriff’s Office has clarified that Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of Norlina, was not charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He was charged with driving while license revoked, no insurance and no registration.
Incident reports
• On Dec. 30, Mac Sanford reported damage to property at a Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton, address. He reported damage to a telephone wire in the box attached the house.
• On Jan. 4, Curtis Thompson reported arson at a Peete Farm Road, Warrenton, address. He reported that a deer stand was set on fire.
• On Jan. 5, Ronnie Braswell reported burglary/breaking and entering at a Cheeks Quarter Road, Henderson, address.
• On Jan. 7, Wayne Timmons reported motor vehicle theft at a Heritage Road, Norlina, address. He reported that a Hyundai Sonata valued at $25,000 was stolen.
• On Jan. 9, Thomas Kenneth Hawkins reported larceny by employee at a Church Hill Road, Macon, address. He reported that $1,000 was stolen.
• On Jan. 10, Paul Kearney reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, address. He reported that a calf belonging to him had been shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.