Warren County Memorial Library will conduct its Summer Reading Program from June 13-Aug. 31 with activities and challenges for all ages — from children through adults — related to the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The kickoff event, Seafaring Start, will be held on Monday, June 13, beginning at 10 a.m. in person at the library. Registration for the Summer Reading Program will be open. People may sign up at any time through Aug. 30. Those who register will be entered in a prize drawing that will take place during the finale on Aug. 31. Prizes include books, a bike, games, puzzles, a camping chair, gift cards, a portable phone charger/hand warmer and a selfie ring light.
Those registering will receive bags filled with a calendar of events for the Summer Reading Program, prizes, other information and a coupon to receive a free book the next time they come to the library.
The NC Museum of National Sciences will present the program, “Prehistoric Sea: What Lived in the Ocean Before Me?” at 10 a.m. on June 13. The program will focus on the marine reptiles that ruled the waves while dinosaurs ruled the land and will attempt to answer the questions: Where did mosasaurs live? Why did plesiosaurs have long necks? Are any of these creatures still alive?
Once the program is over, it will be time for Summer Reading Program participants to challenge themselves to see how many books they can read and what they can learn from books. Bags participants will receive when the register will contain reading logs where they can keep track of what they read.
There are plenty of resources for checking out books to read this summer. People may go to the library or may access books online on NC Live and NC Kids. The password is available on the library website at wcmlibrary.org or by calling the library at 252-257-4990. Participants may also come to the library for help to access these resources.
Adults will receive a Bingo sheet with reading suggestions to help them take the Summer Reading Challenge. The sheet will provide ideas, such as reading a new release, work of historical fiction, book from the year you were born and re-reading a favorite book from when you were younger.
“Our theme is ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ and reading allows you to discover the possibilities of different types of books,” Interim Library Director Terry Alston said.
The Summer Reading Program offers a range of virtual activities designed for various ages.
Once again, the library will offer CheckersTV, which was a hit during last year’s Summer Reading Program. The educational program features Checkers the inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. Episodes are 30 minutes and will be premiered at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Programs will be available on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live. The program is geared toward elementary and middle school students, but adults are known to enjoy it as well.
Seaside Storytimes will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Catch the premier or watch on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The Summer Reading Program offers activities designed just for teens. The Anime & Manga Book Club is open to fans of Japanese comics and animation and those new to the genre. Participants will discuss what they enjoy and will give recommendations to help others discover new favorites. Discussion will be held at 3 p.m. on June 20 and 27, July 18, and Aug. 1, 15 and 29. Visit the Warren County Memorial Library website or see the calendar of events for access information.
The Video Game Spectator Club will allow participants to discuss video games they have played and professionals competitions they have watched. Recent competition videos will also be offered. Discussions will be held at 3 p.m. on June 16, July 14 and Aug. 11. Visit the Warren County Memorial Library website or see the calendar of events for access information.
This year’s Summer Reading Program will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with the Fish-tastic Finale at 11 a.m. Prize drawings may be viewed live at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
“Our staff has done a wonderful job to prepare for the Summer Reading Program,” Alston said. “We look forward to June 13.”
She hopes that people of all ages will discover the fun of reading this summer, and encourages family members to read to each other.
“Reading is how we discover new possibilities. Participating in a summer reading program encourages that reading becomes a lifelong habit and helps create a fun opportunity for family time,” Alston said.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
