Randy Conner West, Jr., 27, of Warrenton, entered a guilty plea last week to felony hit and run resulting in serious injury/death in connection with a 2018 collision in the Warren Plains area in which a Warrenton man lost his life.
West appeared before Judge Cindy K. Sturges in Warren County Criminal Superior Court. West also entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
The charges stem from a May 2018 wreck on Highway 158 bypass between Warren County High School and what is now the all-way stop at the intersection with Warren Plains Road.
Trooper J.P. Taylor of the N.C. State Highway Patrol previously reported that he was called to the scene of the collision shortly before 9:30 p.m. He said that Lee Benjamin Hargrove, 53, of Warrenton was traveling east on Highway 158 bypass on a moped. West also was traveling east on the same highway in a passenger car, and the car ran into the back of the moped.
Taylor reported that Hargrove was ejected from the moped and later pronounced dead at the scene. West, who left the scene and returned a short time later, sustained minor cuts from broken glass. West was transported to Maria Parham Health in Henderson for treatment.
West was scheduled for a jury trial when he entered the guilty pleas.
He was sentenced to 14-26 months in the Department of Adult Correction. Sturges recommended work release if West is eligible. Charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving-wanton disregard were voluntarily dismissed.
Other pleas that were accepted or judgments handed down during the June 28 session are as follows:
• Curtis D. Wise, plea of guilty to two counts of felony malicious conduct by prisoner/expose; sentenced to 9-20 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; court costs to be civil judgment; charge of felony habitual felon voluntarily dismissed.
• Antonio Jamare Talley, plea of guilty to felony conspire to sell cocaine; sentenced to 13-25 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; probation supervision fee waived; ordered to undergo a substance abuse assessment; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; charges of felony conspire to deliver cocaine, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and felony sell/deliver cocaine voluntarily dismissed.
