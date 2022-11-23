The Warren County Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund will hold its annual Luminaries of Love event on the sidewalks around the Warren County Courthouse Square in Warrenton on Sunday, Dec. 11. Luminaries will be displayed for public viewing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hot dogs and baked goods will be available for purchase during the event. Santa’s elves will also be serving treats to attendees that are not on the naughty list. In addition, there will be seasonal music.
Luminaries of Love can be purchased through an online link at www.warrencountyncffbcf.org, Warren County Chapter Firefighters Burned Children Fund Facebook page, or by contacting Victor Tucker at 252-213-0728, Charity Norwood at 252-767-5144 or Charles Holtzman at 252-213-9048.
The deadline to purchase luminaries is Nov. 30. Luminaries can be picked up after the event.
