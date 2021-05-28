The Lake Gaston Association will hold Lake Clean-up Day on June 5 to clean up trash along the roads and shorelines at the lake. However, this year’s event will be different than in previous years.
Lake Clean-Up Day is held to make everyone aware and encourage them to get out and clean up their area or roadside, shoreline, etc., and take the collected trash to the local convenience center. There will not be any Lake Gaston Association dumpster locations as in previous years.
If residents are not able to participate on Lake Clean-up Day, they are encouraged to choose a day that works for them.
Lake Clean-up Day is also designed to make offenders aware that throwing litter out on the roads not only looks bad, but makes much work for those who have to clean it up.
For more information, contact the Lake Gaston Association at 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email LakeCleanup@LakeGastonAssoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.