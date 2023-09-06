As late summer transitions into fall, the change of seasons ushers in a variety of activities and seasonal produce at the Warren County Farmers Market.
The Farmers Market will celebrate the season with Apple Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, during its regular operating hours of 8 a.m.-noon.
“We will celebrate the first emerging fruits of fall,” Warren County Farmers Market Manager Tamara Small said.
The event will offer a cooking demonstration of dehydrating apples to make apple chips, apple-themed games and apple samples. The Farmers Market is seeking volunteers to present music during the day’s activities.
Apples arrived at the Farmers Market in late August, and remain one of its most popular produce items. On Saturday, it didn’t take much longer than one hour for Steve Young of Young’s Produce to sell out.
Other seasonal produce that is available includes summer squash, eggplant, watermelons and cantaloupes. The Farmers Market is starting to see winter squash, Small said. It shouldn’t be too long before muscadines, sweet potatoes, persimmons and greens begin to arrive.
“Now, we start to see more mustard greens and collards,” Small said. “It shows that fall is coming.”
The Farmers Market offers much more than produce. On a typical Saturday, there are also body care products, breads, jams, soaps, wreaths, jewelry, woodworking and a variety of other articles.
“They are one of a kind, not something you will find somewhere else,” Small said.
The Warren County Farmers Market will continue what has become a local tradition with its Holiday Market on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items that are expected to be available include holiday décor, body care products, knitted and crocheted articles, cotton candy, popcorn, baked goods, jewelry and more.
“You can do your Christmas shopping locally right there,” Small said.
Produce expected to be available includes mustard and turnip greens, collards and cabbage.
Last year’s Holiday Market featured 25 vendors. This year, the Farmers Market hopes to increase that total to up to 35.
Small and the rest of the Warren County Farmers Market team are looking forward to a new season. If the spring and summer are any indications, fall will be busy.
“The spring and summer have been fantastic,” Small said.
She estimated a turnout of about 200 people each week with an average of 15 vendors.
Small anticipates that the Farmers Market will continue each Saturday through the Holiday Market, depending on what is available. If Pop-Up Markets are held during the week, they will be on Wednesdays at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton (Lions Den). There could be Pop-Up Markets in December, Small noted.
The rest of the growing season will be busy for the Warren County Farmers Market. However, as Small noted, there will be much to do after the conclusion of the season as well.
“After the Market finishes, we will plan for next season,” she said.
The Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market is held each Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. The Farmers Market seeks volunteers and continues to accept applications from interested vendors. For more information, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or Tamara Small at 252-213-7246; or email TamaraSmall@warrencountync.gov. Follow Warren County Farmers Market on Facebook and check out the link to subscribe for weekly newsletters.
