The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team received a donation last week that has special meaning for Heather Abbott, general manager/advertising executive of the Lake Gaston Gazette Observer and Warren Record newspapers, who made a check presentation to LOL team members on May 5.
Abbott, a Norlina resident who is also regional marketing director for Womack Publishing Co., said that cancer runs in her family, and she has lost a lot of people she cares about to the disease.
A few years ago, Abbott and the Gazette-Observer launched a special advertiser-sponsored publication to promote the LOL’s annual holiday home tour — its largest fundraiser — with 20 percent of gross proceeds donated back to the nonprofit. Since the inaugural issue, community support for the publication has quadrupled, which resulted in a check being presented to LOL last week of $1,000.
“I’ve always liked helping others, and the Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team gives direct aid to local people right here around Lake Gaston,” Abbott said. “They helped a friend of mine, and I appreciate the fact that they help people right here in our community.”
Formed in 2003, Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides financial support to cancer patients in the five counties that surround Lake Gaston: Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties in Virginia. The group also supports local treatment centers and cancer foundations including the Halifax Cancer Foundation at Vidant North in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and the CMH Foundation in South Hill, Va., where the group reached a $50,000 donation milestone last fall.
In addition to the annual holiday home tour, which is planned this year on Dec. 3, the group has raised money through cookbook sales and hosts Bunco every first Tuesday of the month at Lakeside Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. The cost to participate is $10 per person.
Also, a yard sale is planned on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. under the pavilion at Norton’s flea market on River Road, Henrico, N.C.
All proceeds of LOL fundraisers help people battling cancer in the five lake border counties.
For more information, follow Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.