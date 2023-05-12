Two days prior to the 149th Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses, approximately 70 ladies from the Lake Gaston Ladies Club gathered at Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club in Bracey for a Derby Party.
The Red Hot Mommas activity group sponsored the fun-filled afternoon consisting of a wide array of delicious Southern foods and gorgeous Derby hats and fascinators, along with exciting games and contests.
James Beckwith, a historian from Durham, enlightened the ladies with information about Sir Archie, believed to be one of the most famous racehorses of all time. Sir Archie spent much of his time in Northampton County; he was the foundation sire of champions Timoleon, Man O’War, Seabiscuit and Secretariat. It is also said that Sir Archie can be linked to most all of the well-known racehorses competing in today’s Triple Crown races. Mr. Beckwith’s presentation can be viewed on YouTube: “Colonial NC Branch Presents: James Beckwith - All in the Family: Diomed, Sir Archie, and Henry.”
Ladies “purchased” the name of the horse that they felt would win this past Saturday’s race in Louisville by making donations to the fund raiser. The three ladies whose horse finished the race in Win, Place, and Show positions will win bouquets of red roses donated by Gavin’s House of Flowers in South Hill, Va. More than $500 was raised, which will be donated to the care of a local retired racehorse, Geronimo, along with the Joel Lane Museum House in Raleigh. The Museum’s mission is to bring American history to life by providing a rich understanding of regional North Carolina history and the struggles, sacrifices, and achievements of all those who lived in Piedmont North Carolina in the 18th century.
Derby hat contest categories included People’s Choice, Funniest, Best Horse Theme and Most Original. All attendees received a small potted mint plant as a remembrance of their afternoon.
The purpose of the LGLC is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, share mutual interests, and participate in a variety of activities sponsored by LGLC activity groups. If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of the LGLC. For more information, visit www.lakegastonlc.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.