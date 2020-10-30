Boys & Girls Club activities will resume next month with sessions to be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton as remote learning continues for local students. Nov. 9 is the tentative date for the program to resume.
Donyell “DJ” Jones, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina, outlined plans for local activities during the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 21 work session.
According to its website, the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America is to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The organization offers programs that focus on the following: the arts, character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, and sports, fitness and recreation.
Jones noted that locally, the Boys & Girls Club is offered at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School. However, because school buildings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative location was needed.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones told county commissioners that the Armory Civic Center was an easy choice. The building has been open for a number of weeks as an internet hot spot where students can bring their Chromebooks, laptops or mobile devices for remote learning.
However, after Warren County Memorial Library reopened and began offering space and computers for student use, more youth began going there instead of the Armory Civic Center, Jones said. The county viewed the Armory Civic Center as an ideal location for an organized program for youth.
DJ Jones said that the Boys & Girls Club will begin with a maximum of 20 students. Initially, spots will be offered to current members from the Mariam Boyd and Northside sites. However, students who go to the Armory Civic Center for remote learning will be invited to participate. Membership fees will be covered by Juvenile Crime Prevention Council funding.
The Boys and Girls Club will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. Lunch and an afternoon snack will be provided. Students should wear face coverings. Masks will be available if needed. COVID-19 precautions, such as hand washing and frequent cleaning, will be emphasized.
Jones said that during a typical day, students will complete their remote learning sessions before other activities are offered. Help with homework will be available.
After studies are finished, youth can participate in activities geared toward their ages. Jones is especially excited about Triple Play: A Game Plan for Mind, Body and Soul, which is designed to help boys and girls develop healthy habits. The program emphasizes physical fitness, nutrition and conflict resolution. Games are also included, such as board games and childhood favorites such as kickball and dodgeball.
Other activities include arts and crafts, as well as Passport to Manhood and SMART Girls, designed to help young men and women along their journey to adulthood.
“There are more than 100 programs to choose from,” Jones said. “Space and numbers will determine what we offer. We will look at the kids’ needs and adapt our programs.”
He would like to continue to offer Boys & Girls Club activities at the Armory Civic Center as long as remote learning continues. The local program will make the transition back to Mariam Boyd and Northside whenever students return to class.
For more information, contact Evelyn Taylor at 919-690-0036 or etaylor@bgcncnc.com.
