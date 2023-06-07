As members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Class of 2023 gathered for the last time as high school students — their commencement ceremony — on Friday night, they were challenged to overcome the inevitable speed bumps of life with determination.
The keynote speaker was Justin Richardson, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Hollister and director of recruiting for the College of Engineering at his alma mater, NC State University. He was introduced by salutatorian Johnathan Richardson.
Justin Richardson reflected on his message of “Everything’s going to be OK,” which he presented to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Class of 2021.
Two years later, Richardson told the Class of 2023 that his words of advice are also true today. He said that it is common for people to experience speed bumps in their lives, especially as they make the transition to adult life.
“As you go through the journey from high school, everyone will experience (the occasional) speed bump,” he said. “Will you go back or figure out a way to go over the speed bump?”
Richardson told the graduating seniors that he experienced speed bumps in his life after he graduated from Warren County High School in 2011 and went on to attend NC State University.
“I heard, ‘that boy’s going to go far and do great things,’” he said.
Richardson found it relatively easy to make good grades in high school. However, he discovered that life was much different at the college level. Richardson described his journey toward earning a degree as he moved from early struggles to success.
He said that he had to learn how to work harder in class, study, make friends and spend time in the library.
Richardson also learned to seek the guidance of others, from his professors to the mentors who came into his life.
“Learn how to ask for help,” he said.
Richardson also had to learn about himself by discovering the right major and what he wanted to do with his life. He said he would never forget his mentor’s question: “What have you done for others.”
Richardson advised the graduating seniors to continue to lean on family and friends for support, and to enjoy life.
“Life is not a perfect road map,” he said. “It will not go exactly how you planned, but it will be OK.”
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Head Administrator Melissa Richardson described graduation as an “momentous event” for the members of the Class of 2023 and their families, and the culmination of years of hard work. She praised the seniors’ families for their support before she addressed the graduating class.
“You represent hope and determination,” she told the graduating seniors. “You demonstrate perseverance to achieve your goals. Face with future with optimism, knowing you have equipped yourselves with the tools to reach your goals.”
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson reflected on Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School’s growth since opening in 2001 as a kindergarten through fifth-grade school. She challenged the graduating seniors to work hard to achieve their goals.
“We have witnessed so many graduates to on to continue their studies and achieve great careers,” Richardson said. “We are so proud of you.”
Class valedictorian Jonah Lynch described graduation as “a day we have been working toward for many, many years” and that the seniors reached with a sense of thankfulness. He expressed appreciation to everyone at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School who supported the graduating class, including teachers and counselors, and to families of the class members.
“There is so much love in this room alone,” Lynch said.
He reflected on his life’s journey as he challenged his classmates to work hard to achieve their goals.
Lynch expressed special thanks to his parents for their support as he grew from a very young child with a hearing disorder to valedictorian of the Class of 2023.
“When I was a year old, I was fitted with my first hearing aids,” he said. “I was able to hear my mother’s voice for the first time.”
When doctor’s cautioned that Lynch’s hearing loss could result in a speech impediment, and that he would be behind, he and his parents did not give up.
“To catch up, I had to take school earlier than most,” he said. “It was a difficult journey that took a lot of time, hard work and prayer.”
To loud applause, Lynch said that his hard work and the support of his parents had paid off, but he found a deeper message in his achievement of being class valedictorian.
“It took a lot of effort to get to where I am today, class valedictorian,” he said. “I felt that was God’s way of saying I need to speak up more. I had not spoken up before.”
Lynch told his classmates to never let the opinions of others determine what they are able to achieve.
“People may doubt you or give up on you, but don’t waste time on doubting yourself,” he said.
