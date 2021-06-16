LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Cast members, crew, script writers and researchers for “Seeking Justice” include, from the left, first row: Jereann King Johnson, script writer and narrator; Wadie Ryan, narrator; and Thomas Park, playwright and director; second row: Dr. Cosmos George, president of the Warren County NAACP and event manager; Carol Johnson, chorus; Virginia Broach, chorus, costumes and makeup; Lorenzo Ball, portraying defendant Jerome Hunter; Mark Wethington, judge; Beth Wethington, bailiff; and Anita Williams, script writer, announcer and set organizer; third row: Gabriel Cumming, sheriff; Dr. Glenn Hinson, UNC-Chapel Hill Descendants Project, researcher; Joe Mann, defense attorney; Frasier Williams, chorus and musician; and Sterling Cheston, audio technician. Not pictured: Crystal Myrick, social media coordinator; and Michael Putney, project legal advisor.