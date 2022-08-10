Fredrick Leon Jerman, 44, of Henderson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today (Wednesday) to face 10 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense stemming from a 2021 offense.
Court documents in the case indicate that Jerman had a South Carolina address at the time that the Norlina Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest in December 2021. The warrant was served on July 22 of this year by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office, and Jerman was confined in the Vance County Jail under $30,000 secured bond.
According to court documents, Jerman is accused of obtaining security services from J. Alford, W. Medlin, A. Hargrove, K. Mayes and D. Harrison “by stating services would be paid while knowing before hand that services would not be paid.” He is further accused of obtaining technology and entertainment services from Paul Porterfield, Trell Blake, Harrison Bryant, James Butler and Dwight McBryde “by stating services would be paid while knowing before hand that services would not be paid.”
The court documents list the date of offense as Oct. 30, 2021.
