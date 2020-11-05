Warren County Department of Social Services announced changes in the distribution of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) funding, which provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses.
For local residents who received a LIEAP payment in 2019-2020, an automatic payment will be generated to that same account this fiscal year.
The state will mail notices in November to each family from the 2019-2020 pre-populated application information. The notice will be sent with instructions to the recipient on how to report changes to the department. The recipient can contact or return the notice with changes to the local DSS office within 10 business days.
If the recipient does not contact or report any changes to DSS, the information from the 2019-2020 LIEAP application will be used to approve the household for 2020-2021 benefits. The recipient will be informed that an automated LIEAP payment was given to them. They do not need to apply.
Households not included in the target population will be able to apply following regular LIEAP application policy. Regular application policy is as follows:
Application period begins Dec. 1 for households with a disabled person who is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). Households containing a person age 60 and above are potentially eligible from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Applications for the general public will be taken from Jan. 1 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
This program is being administered by Warren County Department of Social Services, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-5000.
