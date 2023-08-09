Despite the stormy conditions last Monday, elected officials and the public came together to learn more about the NC Opioid Settlements. The meeting was hosted by Warren County government, Eastpointe LME/MCO and the Warren County Health Department.
The audience consisted of local community and faith leaders, provider organizations, law enforcement agencies, county employees, individuals with lived experience and staff from the NC Association of County Commissioners.
Dr. Margaret Brake, Warren County health director, gave opening remarks to welcome attendees and to outline the purposes of the meeting which were to:
• Heighten awareness and understanding among county leaders and the public about the NC Opioid Settlements
• Discuss the programs or services that may be used to support persons with Opioid Use Disorder
• Learn about services/resources available in Warren County
• Identify and prioritize prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery strategies to address opioid/substance use in Warren County
Brake noted that Warren County is fortunate in that we have not been overwhelmingly impacted by opioid misuse and overdose deaths as compared to our neighboring counties; however, we have seen incremental increases in overdoses and should remain vigilant in our knowledge, understanding and efforts to combat substance use, including opioid early intervention, treatment and recovery strategies in our county.
Elizabeth Brewington and Jill Rushing of the NC Association of County Commissioners gave an overview and led a discussion of the NC Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement with counties. They highlighted funding and evidence-based strategies that counties may implement to address Opioid Use Disorder. Warren County is to receive $1,238,112 from the settlement. Funding will be allocated in annual installment payments over an 18-year period that began in 2022 and will conclude in 2038. The funding can be used to support specific programs or services that serve persons with Opioid Use Disorder or any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health condition.
Next was a panel discussion on services and resources available to Warren County residents which was moderated by Starbesha Satterwhite of the NC Association of County Commissioners. The topics discussed were: Early Intervention, Treatment & Recovery Services (Terrell Alston, Eastpointe LME/MCO); Mobile Crisis (Shelley Watkins, Integrated Family Services); Medication Assisted Treatment (Renae Martin, Rural Health Group); Naloxone/Narcan Administration Training & Distribution (Chris Tucker, Warren County EMS); Community-Based Recovery Support Services (Larry Harper, HOPE Program) and Law Enforcement Community Support Investigator (Officer Reginald Williams, Warren County Sheriff’s Office)
Following the panel, participants had the opportunity to provide feedback on what they think should be priorities for funding. Brittley Harris and Rhonda Mushaw of the Warren County Health Department led an exercise in which attendees used dots to select the strategies they would recommend for funding. The top votes were Early Intervention, Criminal Justice Diversion Programs, Evidence-based Addiction Treatment, Recovery Housing Support, Naloxone Distribution, Employment Related Services, Addiction Treatment for Incarcerated Persons, Reentry Programs and Post-overdose Response Team.
Dr. Margaret Brake gave the wrap-up and next steps. She thanked everyone for attending and indicated that the feedback from this session will be shared with the county’s Opioid Workgroup to be included in an action plan that will be submitted by County Manager Vincent Jones to the Warren Board of County Commissioners in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.