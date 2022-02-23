Warren County Memorial Library Director Cheryl Reddish retired earlier this month after working in that capacity for more than 10 years.
According to Warren County Human Resources, Reddish became director of the county library on Aug. 16, 2011. Her retirement was effective Feb. 1.
While Reddish’s career in library sciences spanned more than 25 years, she came to Warren County with experience that ranged from work in law enforcement to education.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh and a Master of Library and Information Sciences degree from North Carolina Central University in Durham. Reddish has a North Carolina teaching license and North Carolina public library certification.
Her career included work as a police officer and detective at Duke University in Durham and circulation/serials librarian at the School of Law Library at N.C. Central.
Reddish also worked as a librarian/teacher with Durham Public Schools, youth services librarian and youth services administrator at the Durham County Public Library, and lecturer and continuing education coordinator with the School of Library and Information Sciences at N.C. Central.
