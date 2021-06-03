Cooperative Extension in Warren, Vance and Granville counties will host two multi-category pesticide recertifications on June 10 at 10 a.m. and June 14 at 6 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
If joining a webinar causes any issues for you, Cooperative Extension will allow people to come into their respective County Extension offices to watch the classes there.
The following category credits will be included with the June 10 class: D, L, N and X.
The following category credits will be included with the June 14 class: A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T and X.
Registration is required and may be done by going to http://go,mcsu.edu/pestclasskerrtar.
For more information or to reserve a spot to watch the classes at the Warren County Center in Warrenton, call Matthew Place at 252-257-3640 or email mbplace@ncsu.edu.
