The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces that registration is now open for the Northeast District Beef Conference on March 22 at the Vernon James Center, 207 Research Station Rd., Plymouth.
The conference will begin with registration at 9 a.m. The schedule of agenda topics is as follows: 9:30 a.m., Direct Market Beef; 10:30 a.m., When and Where to Sell at the Stockyards; 11 a.m., On Farm Finishing; and 11:30 a.m., Cattle Handling Safety. The discussion will be followed by lunch and evaluations at noon.
Registration is required. To register, go to go.nscu.edu/beef2022 or call the Warren County Extension Office at 252-257-3640.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made to Jared Harrell at jared_harrell@ncsu.edu by March 15.
