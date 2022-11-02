Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater.
As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching a band was at a Virginia State University football game. That was an experience he would never forget.
Whitehead joined his junior high school band in seventh grade, and he has been involved in band ever since. His junior high and high school band director was VSU alumnus Dennis Snead, who became a longtime educator with Warren County Schools.
“I credit him for my start in band,” Whitehead said.
He eventually became drum major, serving in that role in both his junior and seniors years of high school.
The interest in music that he developed through band would shape his education beyond high school and his career. With the encouragement of his parents, Snead and a scholarship, Whitehead completed his undergraduate education at Virginia State, earning a degree in Music Education. While there, he joined the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, playing the tuba.
Whitehead earned a master’s degree in Music Education from Norfolk State University. He is currently in the process of completing a doctoral degree in Music Education at Liberty University.
In 1997, Whitehead became the band director at Warren County High School. While he was here, the Dynamic Marching Machine and its Steel Stix Drumline won multiple national championships. During this period, Whitehead maintained a strong connection with his former band director as Snead provided musical and performance advice.
Whitehead became assistant band director at VSU on a part-time basis in July 2013. In January 2018, he returned to VSU to serve as full-time assistant band director, a position he held until he was appointed to his current position.
Whitehead noted that the Trojan Explosion Marching Band has a rich history that includes performances at NFL and NASCAR events. Its drumline was the first to perform at the White House.
Whitehead is proud of Trojan Explosion, saying that the marching band is ranked the No. 5 halftime show in the country among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The band has also performed at many high schools. So far this year, they have traveled to schools in North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware. In 2020, Whitehead brought the VSU pep band to Warren County.
Just a few weeks ago, he brought the full Trojan Explosion Marching Band to Homecoming festivities here. The excitement about the performance began to build long before the event. When the band crossed the state line into North Carolina, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort to the Eagles’ Nest.
When the band arrived, Whitehead experienced a homecoming of his own as he reconnected with the people who made his years at WCHS special. He described the day as amazing.
“It was an honor and a blessing to return to the place where I spent so much time, to see former students, administrators and the people who supported the band,” he said. “To see them support me in this capacity was overwhelming.”
Whitehead expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as interim band director at his college alma mater.
“It is a true honor to be in the capacity that I am in now,” he said.
However, he still feels a strong connection to a familiar area just south of the Virginia state line.
“I am very tied to Warren County,” Whitehead said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.