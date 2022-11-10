The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold an interest meeting for its Delta Academy, which provides an opportunity for the chapter to enhance the education that young ladies ages 11-14 receive in their schools.
Catching the Dreams of Tomorrow, Preparing Young Women for the 21st Century is the theme of the Delta Academy. Topics and activities will focus on self-esteem, community service, cultural events, healthy relationships, leadership, STEM, self -awareness, physical health and career exploration.
Interested young ladies, ages 11-14, are invited to join the Delta Academy Committee for an interest meeting on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the H. Leslie Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge St., Henderson,.
For more information, contact Sheila Kearney at ohacadeltaacademy@gmail.com or 919-576-9615.
