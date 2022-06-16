The Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Radio Internship announces the graduation of Coleman Brothers from Henderson Collegiate High School.
Brothers is the second student to complete a four-year internship at Warrenton radio station WARR 1529 AM/103.5 FM, with his sister Avi’er Johnson being the first to be on board for their entire high school experience.
Coleman’s internship was unique in that during his sophomore year in 2020, COVID-19 prevented him from following the traditional WARR internship format. Previous interns had the opportunity to premier their own radio show, make custom commercials for clients and run the radio board on select days. However, due to strict COVID-19 guidelines, there had to be a new structure placed and a more creative way for him to still participate and get the full benefits of the program, while still advocating and connecting with the community.
Coleman was able to do offsite participation by helping with mobile COVID testing projects with other community organizations, as well as help with the Vote to The Rhythm Projec,t where he did remote voter registration drives with the coordinator of the program. He had the responsibilities of maintaining the WARR registration tables and provided PPE to those who came out to be tested. He interacted with the community at these events following all safety guidelines and was successfully able to help the program exceed the voter registration goals of over 150 local pledges to vote.
He helped with the live remote broadcast of the summer reading program by representing the station and conducting interviews with participating vendors and the library organizers.
Internship organizers described Coleman’s work as dynamic, noting that he persevered phenomenally despite the barriers of COVID-19. Coleman Brothers will be receiving a scholarship from The Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Radio Internship program for his successful completion of the program and as an investment into his future endeavors.
