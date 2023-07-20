Arrest reports
• Roger Dale Perry, 67, of No Bottom Road, Warrenton, was taken into custody on July 14 and charged with misdemeanor trespassing of real property. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $1,500 secured bond. Perry is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Aug. 8.
• Brionna Victoria Prince, 27, of Old Warrenton Road, Norlina, was taken into custody on July 6 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Bond was set at $7,500 secured. Prince was released the same day and is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Aug. 22.
• De’asia Monae Williams, 19, of Hamlet Road, Hollister, was taken into custody on July 12 and charged with felony larceny after break/enter, breaking and entering, and felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond was set at $20,000 unsecured. Williams is scheduled to appear in district court in Edgecombe County on July 26.
• Ahmed Abdul Rahaman, 55, of Franklinton, was taken into custody on July 11 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods/property. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $47,000 secured. Rahaman is scheduled to appear in district court in Lee County on July 26.
